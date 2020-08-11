Lou Verna Wigent, 82, of Brooklyn, Mich., and longtime resident of Temperance, Mich., passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Lou was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 6, 1938, to Fred and Kate (Lewis) Dillon. She married Dr. Philip Wigent on November 20, 1962. As a 1961 graduate of Bowling Green State University, Lou started her career as a second-grade teacher and then became the Director of Love ‘n Care Nursery, a Christian Pre-School in Temperance, Mich. for eight years.

Lou enjoyed music. She was an accomplished violinist and vocalist frequently performing at church. Lou was retired, with her husband, for over 25 years at their beloved lakeside home on Dewey Lake. She was an active member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church.

Lou is survived by Phil, her husband of 57 years; three children: her sons, David (Pam) Wigent of Grayling, Mich., and Gregory (Janelle) Wigent of Matthews, North Carolina; and her daughter, Laura Griffard of Pendleton, Ind.; her seven grandchildren: Briar Wigent, Nicole, Rachel, and Hallie Wigent, Caleb, Jacob, and Jonah Griffard; and her brother, Fred (Marian) Dillion.

Throughout her life, Lou enjoyed simple acts of kindness and was known for her loving personality. Accepting of all and always quick to share a supportive comment or hug. Lou was a joy to all who met her. She will be dearly missed by both family and friends.

Visitation is open to the public on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian, Mich. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Lou’s funeral service and interment will be held in a private ceremony on Monday, August 10, 2020. Please join the family for the live webcast of Lou’s funeral ceremony at andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial donations in Lou’s name may be directed to the Brooklyn Food Pantry, brooklynfoodpantry.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.