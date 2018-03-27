Mildred M. Douglas, 90, of Woodstock Township, Brooklyn, Mich., passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at her home.

She was born on June 6, 1927, in Jackson, Mich. to Harold and Myrtle (Milbourn) Dilworth. She was married to George D. Douglas for 66 years, and he preceded her in death on May 2, 2012.

Mildred graduated from Jackson High School in 1944. She lived her early life in the Jackson-Rives Junction area. She then lived in Cement City for 38 years and in the Woodstock Township area for the past 30 years. Mildred was a bookkeeper and she prepared income taxes for customers, some for more than 50 years. She was formerly the treasurer for Woodstock Township and Cement City, and secretary-treasurer for the Addison Fire Department Board. She enjoyed knitting, charity work and watching the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers.

Surviving are two sons, Duane (Judy) Douglas of Utica, Mich., and Laurence Douglas of Paw Paw, Mich.; two daughters, Susie (Pat) Trixler of Huntington, Ind., and Tammy (Timothy) Hersha of Clarklake, Mich.; eleven grandchildren, Katie, Lindsay, Diana, Kelly, Jim, John, Brent, Kent, Laura, River and Courtney; fifteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, George D. Douglas.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison with Pastor Rod Walker officiating.

Burial will take place in Woodstock-Sanford Cemetery, Woodstock Township, Lenawee County, Mich. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

Memorial contributions are to the Addison Fire Department and E.M.S. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com