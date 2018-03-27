His legacy . . . Gregory Lynn Butler, 69, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2018 under the loving care of his wife, Joy at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. He was born on August 11, 1948, in Garrett, Ind. to John and Evelyn (Leeson) Butler. Gregg married the love of his life, Joy Alexander on April 22, 1983, in Toledo, Ohio. Gregg graduated in 1966, a member of the last class to graduate from Kendallville High School. He attended Tri-State College for one year and graduated from Purdue University in 1969 with a degree in International Business. After college he worked for Sears, Roebuck and Company until being drafted by the Army. He served in Vietnam from January 1970 until April 1971. Following his honorable discharge he returned to Sears and worked in both South Bend, Ind. and Toledo, Ohio. In 1980 he went to work at Domestic Linen in Toledo, and over the years worked for other laundry/uniform rental companies including Unitog, Arrow Uniform, North Star and Domestic Uniform, retiring in 2012 as National Sales Director. Gregg was an active member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church where he has served as both an elder and deacon and was a mentor for Faith Alive. His favorite past times were golf, tennis, swimming, boating, kayaking and reading. He was an avid golfer and a former coach for the Special Olympics. Above all Gregg loved his family and spending time with them. He was always up for a good time and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Gregg will be missed by his wife, Joy; daughters, Shellie (Chris) Jaques of Fort Mill, South Carolina, April (David) Curry of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and Julie Alexander of Charlotte, Mich.; grandsons, Carter, and Grant Jaques; and granddaughters, Hailey and Kaitlyn Curry; his father, John “Jack” Butler of Avilla, Ind.; sister, Debbie (Tom) Barry of Auburn, Ind.; nephew, Steve (Stacy) Barry of Fort Wayne, Ind.; niece, Holly Barry of Fort Wayne, Ind. and three great nieces. He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn.

Gregg's family and friends gathered Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Brooklyn Presbyterian Church where his farewell was held on Monday, March 26, 2018. Rev. Frank Rupnik, III served as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to Brooklyn Presbyterian Church.