Her legacy . . . Mildred Lucille Swartz, 85, passed away September 30, 2018. She was born on October 10, 1932, in West Jefferson, Ohio to Charles and Lucy Belle (Franklin) Wheeler. Mildred married the love of her life, Walter Swartz on February 13, 1952. Mildred loved singing, especially during her youth in the Baptist Church choir. She worked in the cosmetics department at Woolco and for several years at Davison Community Schools. She enjoyed decorating cakes, and painting, working her magic on black and white photos to become color photos. She and her husband of 64 years lived on Little Wolf Lake, wintering in Port Charlotte, Fla. Mildred was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s activities. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Mildred will be missed by her children, Kathy (Tom) Pobocik, Richard (Judy Hartman) Swartz, Cindy (Garth) Hannewald, Karen (Brian) VanWagnen, Ron (Kim Southern) Swartz; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two special nieces and a nephew; sister-in-laws Gerry Swartz and Thelma Swartz and beloved dog “Trixie”. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter; son, Keith Swartz; siblings, Edna Mathers, William Boes, and Ida Kohler.

Her farewell . . . Mildred’s family will gather for a private service with burial following at Highland Cemetery in Brooklyn, Michigan. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Animal Shelter, Jackson, Mich., at www.co.jackson.mi.us/579/Animal-Shelter. Please leave a message of comfort for Mildred’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.