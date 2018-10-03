Joyce A. Sundermeyer, 78, of Horton, formerly of the Devils Lake area, passed away on September 30, 2018, at her home in Horton.

She was born on October 28, 1939, in Tipton, Mich., to Lewis D. and Dorothy (Keil) Hall. She married Larry G. Sundermeyer on June 26, 1964, in Onsted, Mich., and he survives.

Joyce lived her early life in Tipton, Mich., and lived in the Devils Lake area for the past 48 years. She then moved to Horton in 2017. She graduated from Onsted High School in 1959. She graduated from Nursing School at Foote Hospital in Jackson. Joyce then attended Oak Hills Bible Institute for three years in Bemidji, Minn. She worked at Bixby Hospital in Adrian as a registered nurse for 40 years, retiring in 2000. She then worked at Marie Hall at Siena Heights in Adrian as a nurse for seven years, retiring in 2007. Joyce enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading and traveling. She was a member of the Union Gospel Church in Tipton.

Surviving besides her husband, Larry; are three sons, Bruce A. (Kathy) Sundermeyer of Jackson, Brian A. (Sally) Sundermeyer of Somerset, Brent A. (Peggy) Sundermeyer of Horton; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharon (Bill) Edwards of Jackson, and one brother, Gary (Carol) Hall of Tipton; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 4, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Tom McMichael and Pastor Rex Gutwein officiating. Burial will take place at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian. The visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Union Gospel Church or to the Youth Haven Ranch in Rives Junction.

Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.