Michelle Lee Sanders

Michelle Sanders, 45, passed away on April 18, 2021. Michelle’s family and friends will gather from 4 to 6: p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at Eineder Funeral Homes – Manchester Chapel. Her memorial service will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Manchester Chapel. Pastor Matt Hook will serve as celebrant. Masks will be required, and COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

She was born on April 17, 1976, in Ann Arbor, Mich., to Timothy Ray Sanders and Donna Elizabeth (Faulhaber) Sanders. She will be remembered as a loving mother who relished spending time with her family. She was especially proud of her son, Kaleb, who will be graduating this Spring. Michelle worked many years as a hairstylist. She loved her cats, anything with sparkles, and spending time on the beach. She also enjoyed reading romance novels and watching crime dramas and true crime documentaries.

Michelle will be missed by her son, Kaleb Spaulding; her mother, Donna Sanders; her brother, Tim Sanders; nephews, Tyler and Ryan Sanders; a sister-in-law, Denise Sanders; and Kaleb’s father, Christopher Spaulding. She was preceded in death by her father, Tim Sanders Sr., and her grandparents, Allen and Leona Faulhaber and William Sanders and Zetta Saleman.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation.