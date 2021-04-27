Dona M. Reason, 83, of Napoleon, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. She is survived by sons, Paul (Sherri) and John Reason, Monty, Nathan and Lonnie (Donna) Tremain; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Judy Reason; sister, Florence (William) Barnes; several nieces and nephews; and Vickie. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Joseph in 2009; sons, John, Edward, Kelly and Joseph ‘Roger’ Reason Jr.; two sisters; two brothers; loving parents and grandchildren, Felicia and Jacob.

Dona worked at Ron Sayles Insurance Agency and retired from Westbay Apartments; she was also a health caregiver for many people. Private family services will be held at the funeral home with interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Napoleon. Services were under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC, Michigan Center, Mich. (www.arthur-day.com)