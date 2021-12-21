Kurt Alan Carpenter, 51, of Cement City, Mich., was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 16, 2021, surrounded by love and care of his family. He was born on July 2, 1970, in Jackson, Mich., to Richard E. and Marion N. (Shisler) Carpenter. Kurt married Kristine Robison on October 15, 1994, in Cement City, and she survives.

He lived in the Cement City area all his life and graduated from Jackson Baptist High School. He was an amazing husband and father, a man of integrity that loved the Lord with all his heart. Kurt and his wife started and ran Tri-County Septic Service in Cement City for 26 years. But his true love was farming, especially building up an Angus beef herd on the family farm with his son Luke.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at the family cabin in Kalkaska, Mich., where they enjoyed campfires and fishing. Kurt was a member of the Michigan Center Bible Church in Michigan Center, Mich. He loved the game of basketball and had the heart to share the love of Christ through a Men’s Church Basketball League started by his father 55 years ago.

Kurt is survived by his wife, Kristine; one son, Luke Alan (Kelsey) Carpenter of Cement City; five daughters, Emily Rose Carpenter, Kayla Marie Carpenter, Ellie Joy Carpenter, Becca Hope Carpenter, and Leah Grace Carpenter all of Cement City; one brother, Kevin (Joann) Carpenter of Brooklyn; two sisters, Karen (Steve) Reese of Brooklyn, Kathy (Tony) Pepe of Bar-Sur-Seine, France. Kurt was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Marion Carpenter and an infant brother, Kent Carpenter.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Michigan Center Bible Church in Michigan Center, with Pastor Zach Luginbill and Pastor Ned Bernstein officiating. Burial will take place in the Cement City Baptist Church Memorial Gardens in Cement City, Mich. The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday also at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to Jackson Christian School.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Mich. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.