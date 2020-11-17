Michael J. “Mike Gator” Bradley of Brooklyn, 57, passed away at home November 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS. He is survived by his loving wife, Stacey; children, Ryan (Tara) Wilson, Megan Bradley, Cordelia Bradley, Frederick Bradley; grandson, Malachi Wilson; siblings, Roy Brindamour, Paul Bradley, Carrie (Danny) Farmstorm, David Bradley, Matthew Forester, Mitzi (Brian) MacDonald; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Elizabeth Bradley; sister, Brenda Bradley and brother, Mark Brindamour.

Mike was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He had previously worked as a DJ for Q106 and also spent time as a DJ and bartending for Denny’s Lounge. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation was Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Sherwood Funeral Home, Grass Lake. Mike was laid to rest at 1 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Please sign Mike’s guest book at sherwoodfh.com.