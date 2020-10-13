Stella Karaptian, 102, of Taylor died Monday, October 5, 2020 in Livonia. Born on April 18, 1918, she was the daughter of Fred and Rose (Wiceski) Crom. Stella married Andrew Karaptian on March 31, 1934, at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Melvindale, Mich. Following years of administrative service, she retired from Ford Motor Company before moving to Lake Leann in 1974. Stella was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church. She had a special talent for crafts and enjoyed crocheting and flower arranging. Stella was an avid walker, and as a member of her exercise group, she logged 90 miles around the track one winter at the age of 90. She belonged to the Red Hatters and was famous among family and friends for making the best apple pie in the world.

Surviving are one daughter, Sharon Karaptian of Southgate; one daughter-in-law, Rosemarie Karaptian; 14 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; two sons, Bob and Ronald; and one daughter, Patricia Caurdy.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Rita’s Catholic Church. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS officiated. Family and friends gathered at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial was in Somerset Center Cemetery, Somerset Township, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be given to Angela Hospice Care Center, 14100 Newburgh Road, Livonia, Mich. 48154. Please leave a message of comfort for Stella’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com. In accordance with the State of Michigan’s guidelines regarding COVID-19, masks, and social distancing were followed.