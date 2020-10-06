David R. “Whitey” Lindholm, 78, of Brooklyn, went home with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born on July 3, 1942, in Kingsford, Mich., he was the son of Bernard and Edith (Stuebing) Lindholm. He graduated from Kingsford High School in 1960. After moving to Wayne, Mich., he joined the apprentice program at General Motors, becoming a journeyman electrician. He also attended Schoolcraft College. In March 1980, he was united in marriage to Karen “Sherry” L. Peterson in Wayne, Mich. They recently celebrated their 40-year anniversary together.

David enjoyed many interests. He was a people-person, capable of troubleshooting and fixing any and- all problems. He was a backyard auto mechanic, building and fixing engines. He was a member of Cornerstone Community Church, where he was “Mr. Fix-It”, a job he truly loved. He enjoyed riding his big Honda motorcycle through the Smokey Mountains. David also loved traveling in his motorhome across the country, as well as piloting his pontoon boat; teaching each of his grandchildren how to drive. Golf was a passion, as well as fishing with the guys.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry; four children, Julie (Todd) Frank, David (Wendy) R. Lindholm, Jr., Dawn (John) Lanczki, and Randy (Karee) McCoy; three brothers, Raymond Lindholm, Robert Lindholm, and Larry Lindholm; one step-sister, Wanda Gardipee; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, James Lindholm, and one step-sister, Elizabeth Christensen.

Funeral services were held at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Cornerstone Community Church, 201 Constitution Ave., Brooklyn, Mich. Pastor John Masters officiated. Family and friends gathered at the church beginning at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be given to Cornerstone Community Church. Please leave a message of comfort for David’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com. In accordance with the State of Michigan’s guidelines regarding COVID-19, masks, and social distancing was followed.