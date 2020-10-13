Barbara Ann Van Hemert, 87, of Manitou Beach, Mich., formerly of Hudson, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Legacy Assisted Living Center in Jackson.

She was born on March 4, 1933 in Grand Haven, Mich., to Robert Abraham and Adrianna Elizabeth (Ippel) French. She married David Lowell Van Hemert on March 6, 1953 in Muskegon, Mich. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2016. Barbara was raised in Muskegon Heights, Mich., where she attended Muskegon Christian School. She then lived in the Addison-Hudson-Manitou Beach area for many years.

Barbara along with her husband, David, owned and operated the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson, Addison, and Onsted. She was a former member of the Addison Congregational Church in Addison, present member of the Hudson First United Methodist Church, member of the Addison Women’s Club for over 50 years, a former member of the Addison Women’s Golf League, the Hudson Women’s Golf League, the Hudson Friday Club, the Women’s Fellowship of her church, a former member of the Devils Lake Yacht Club, the Hudson False Alarms, and a Trustee of the Hudson Educational Foundation. Dave and Barb enjoyed many winters in Fort Myers, Fla. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially at their lake home. Barbara was known for her classy attire and her famous fudge recipe. She was loved by many.

Barbara is survived by one daughter, Brenda S. LaFollette of Onsted, one son, Robert D. (Sheila) Van Hemert of Addison; five grandchildren, Troy D. (Jody) LaFollette of Dexter, Stephanie A. Van Hemert, and her boyfriend, Rick Gramm of Addison, Courtney L. (Bradley) Elston of Somerset, Jennifer M. Van Hemert and her fiancé Dennis Rumrill of Jackson, Nicole E. Van Hemert and her fiancé Trevor Maynard of Manitou Beach; six great-grandchildren, Megan LaFollette, Tyler LaFollette, Brody Earley, Hailey Eicher, Maddie Elston, Grayson Elston; one sister, Betty (Tony) Cavallaro of Eugene, Ore., one brother-in-law, Roger Kroes of Spring Lake, two sisters-in-law, June Van Hemert of Muskegon, Muriel Thompson of Norton Shores, Mich., nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David Lowell Van Hemert, one son-in-law, Jack L. LaFollette, one sister, Jeanne A. Kroes, three brothers-in-law, Kenneth A. Van Hemert, John J. Van Hemert, Richard L. Thompson, and one sister-in-law, Dr. Ruth E. Van Hemert.

Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Carol J. Freeland officiating.

Burial was made in Green’s Lakeside Cemetery in Manitou Beach. Visitation was from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hudson First United Methodist Church. Send condolences to the family at brownvanhemert.com.

The Van Hemert family would like to thank the staff at Legacy Assisted Living Center and SouthernCare Hospice for the excellent care they gave to our mother.