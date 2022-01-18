Matthew Robert McLaury, 56, of Brooklyn, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, after a lengthy illness.

He was born on March 2, 1965, in Jackson, Mich., to Robert and Georgenia (Weaver) McLaury. Matt married the love of his life, Terri Fugate, on May 5, 1995, in Jackson, Mich. He was a man that loved his family above all things, attending every event his children participated in. Matt enjoyed fishing and camping. He loved to go to Cadillac, sit out on a bench and fish, enjoying the peace and quiet. Matt was a huge World War II buff, with a special interest in the old airplanes. He also was an avid Star Wars fan and Tigers fan. Matt maintained a longtime friendship with the late, Doug Adkins and Tim Adkins. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Matt is survived by his wife, of 26 years, Terri; his children, Andrew (Mallory) Fugate and Katherine McLaury; his sister, Elizabeth (Joe) Shoemaker; brother-in-law David (Michelle) Fugate; grandchildren, J.J., Natalie and Charleigh; numerous nieces and nephews; mother and father-in-law, Warren and Arlene Fugate. He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Mac; and a longtime friend, Doug Adkins.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Cascade Humane Society. Please leave a message of comfort for Matt’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.