Lois Anne Truitt, 71, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born August 12, 1950, in Hatboro, Penn., to John and Pearl (Labold) Tuttle. Lois married Jeremiah “Jerry” Truitt on February 15, 1975, and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2019.

Lois was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church in Clark Lake. She was a former Cub Scout, Boy Scout, Brownie, and Girl Scout Leader. Lois enjoyed crafting, woodworking, and collecting dolls.

Survivors include three children, Donovan (Nghi) Truitt of Pittsburg, Penn., Christopher (Sara) Truitt of Juneau, Alaska, and Maria (Eric) Wilkins of Raleigh, North Carolina; and three grandchildren, Lauren, Sarah, and Henry. In addition to her husband, Lois was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lois Truitt will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church in Clark Lake with Fr. Tom Helfrich presiding. Private interment will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Mich. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.