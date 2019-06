Matthew R. Waidelich, 52, of Southgate, Mich., passed away May 31, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, of 24 years Lesley; daughters, Abigale and Allysa; parents, Marie (Jack) Melling and Murl (Marjorie) Waidelich; father-in-law, George Radke and grandfather, Al Tase.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher (Alice); grandparents, Bob and Marian (Tase) Guitner and Bud and Vivian (Waidelich) Sell.

Cremation has taken place, and interment was at Jefferson Cemetery.