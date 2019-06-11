J.W. ‘Jay’ Faulkner

His legacy . . . 90, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 10, 1928, in Fayetteville, Tenn., to Hubert and Naomi (Renolds) Faulkner. Jay married the love of his life, Marjorie Ellen Roberts, on June 16, 1973, in Westland, Mich. Jay began working for Paragon Steel and McClouth Steel. He then worked for Ford Motor Company for 26 years at the Rouge plant as an overhead crane operator until his retirement. Jay was an active member of the Solid Rock Church in Clinton, Mich., and was a member of the UAW Local 600. In his spare time, he loved to watch old western shows, driving around in his snowmobile, golf cart and his pontoon. Most importantly, he was family oriented and he will be remembered as kind, loving and easygoing man.

His family . . . Jay will be missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Marjorie; his children, Gary (Mary) Faulkner of Brooklyn, Mich.; Richard (Sandra Jean) Faulkner of Lebanon, Tenn.; Stephen (Rebecca) Bunch of Mesic, Mich.; Nyla Zimmerman of Brooklyn, Mich.; William Carberry of Romulus, Mich.; his sister, Eloise Lynn; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Scarlett Faulkner-Henry; and stepson, Christopher E. Bunch.

His farewell… Jay’s family and friends will gather from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn. His farewell will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Solid Rock Church (810 Tecumseh Road, Clinton, MI 49236) gathering to begin at 9 a.m. Reverend Joseph Romero officiating. Interment to follow at Highland Cemetery in Brooklyn, Mich. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Solid Rock Church or to The Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Great Lakes Chapter. Please leave a message of comfort for Faulkner family at 877-231-7900 or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.