Mary Watterson Kelty, age 92, of Brooklyn, passed away Sept. 3, 2016. Mary was born May 4, 1924, in River Falls, Wisc., the daughter of August John and Linnet Inez (Bunce) Haberstich. She married Glenn A. Watterson Oct. 31, 1941, and he preceded her in death Nov. 2, 1984. She married Robert Kelty April 26, 1986, and he preceded her in death on May 31, 2016.

Mary retired in October 1981 from the Brooklyn Post office as a clerk after 15 years of service. Mary was a charter member and actively involved at Cornerstone Community Church, Brooklyn, and formerly First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. Mary’s written articles were often published in The Exponent and various magazines. She was an avid snow skier and hiker.

Mary is survived by her children, Mary Lou (David) Duguid of Brooklyn, Richard (Leota) Watterson of Jackson, and Pat (Jerry) Panter of Clarklake; eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Phyllis Watters of Iowa; two stepchildren, Margaret (Jim) Thompson of Ogden and David (Sheila) Kelty of Indiana; and her caregiver, Linda West. Her eight brothers and two sisters also preceded Mary in death.

A memorial visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, at 10 a.m. until the time of her memorial service at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, Brooklyn, with Pastor John Masters officiating. Memorial donations in Mary’s name may be directed to the Cornerstone Community Church – building fund.

Arrangements by Wetherby Funeral Home, Jackson.

