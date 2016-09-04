Kathleen “Kathy” Underwood, age 58, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away in her home Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, from complications related to kidney failure. Kathy was born April 9, 1958, in Adrian, to George and Laura Underwood. As a child Kathy was a skilled equestrian and member of 4-H Club where she showed her beloved horse Kip. Kathy was a 1976 national merit scholar and graduate of Tecumseh High School. She attended Western Michigan University where she received her private pilot’s license and was a member of the Sky Broncos Flying Club.

Kathy followed her father into the automobile business and was employed as a saleswoman at Sesi Lincoln-Mercury for many years prior to her retirement. Kathy combined being a gourmet cook with a true love of animals and nature. She took great joy in her dogs Lilly, Pebbles and Tyler and her cat Luna.

She is survived by her mother Laura Underwood of Tecumseh; her siblings, Kim Underwood Platt, of Toledo, Ohio, Kris (Guy) Cox and Rhonda Underwood, both of Tecumseh, George Underwood of Atlanta, and Sheila (Craig Calvin) Underwood of Ann Arbor, Mich.; nieces and nephews, Jonathan Platt, David Platt, Guy Vincent (Teresa) Cox, Adam Cox, Laura (Brandon) Etlinger, Nicholas Jacob Underwood, Christopher Underwood, Brook Underwood, Charlie Calvin and Cooper Calvin. Kathy was preceded in death by her father; triplet siblings, Mary, Joseph and Kellie Marie; her grandparents, Felix and Thelma Manor and George and Helen Underwood; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Visitation for Kathy was held Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services were held at the funeral home Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at 1 p.m. with visitation from noon until the time of the service. Burial followed at Brookside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee County Humane Society. Send condolences to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.

