Janet Margaret Stone, age 74, of Norvell Township, passed away at the Countryside Care Center Aug. 27, 2016. She is survived by her husband, Norman E. Stone Sr.; special granddaughter, Allison Stone; six grandchildren, Sarah, Lauren, Jennifer, Joey, Brian and Josh; two step-children, Dielynda (Joseph) Korany and Norman (Christine) Stone Jr. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda ‘Mandi’ Stone and her parents, Burdett and Margaret (DeHate) Bumgarner.

She served as postmaster of the Norvell post office for many years, enjoyed visiting casinos and was a member of the Norvell Community Baptist Church.

Janet has been cremated. A memorial service will be held Sept. 10, 2016, at the church with visitation at 10 a.m. and the funeral starting at 11 a.m.

Contributions in her memory are directed to the Allison Stone Education Fund. Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center, Mich.

