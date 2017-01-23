Her legacy . . . Mary Ruth Cunningham, age 87, of Brooklyn, passed away Jan. 12, 2017, at Hospice of Lenawee. She was born Oct. 27, 1929, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Earl and Elsie (Orr) Westlake. She married Charles Cunningham in October 1966 and he survives. She was employed in her working years as a supervisor with Michigan Bell. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and she will be sadly missed by her loved ones.

Her family . . . In addition to her loving husband of 50 years, Mary is survived by her children, David (Julie) Stovel and Susan (Alan) Terrio; grandchildren, Jennifer Williams, Bryan Stovel, Lauren Stovel, Jessica McDonald, Rachael Cebalt and Jordan Stovel; great-grandchildren, Alexa Stovel, Oliver Williams, Evelyn Williams and Ellison Standifer.

Her farewell . . . A farewell service will be held at a later date. In honor of Mary, memorial donations may be shared with the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, www.karmanos.org, or Hospice of Lenawee, www.hospiceoflenawee.org.

