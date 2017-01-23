His Legacy . . . Dale Corwin Swihart, age 89, longtime resident of Brooklyn, passed away Jan. 23, 2017. He was born Oct. 7, 1927, in Reading, the son of Grant U. and Eva Marie (Galloway) Swihart. Dale served his country in the U.S. Navy. He married Phyllis M. (VanDusen) Feb. 14, 1948, in Jackson and she survives. He was employed with Aeroquip as a machinist until his retirement in 1992. Dale was a member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church for more than 65 years, F&AM Lodge 169, AARP, band boosters, AYF, Boy Scouts and Lake Michigan Presbytery.

His family . . . In addition to his loving wife of 68 years, Dale is survived by his children, Rev. Dale C. Jr. (Barbara) Swihart, Dawn M (Donald) McConnaughy, Rebecca J. (Dennis) Kurumada; brother, Leonard P. Swihart; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His farewell . . . Dale’s family will greet friends Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church until the time of service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Frank Rupnik III officiating. In honor of Dale, memorial donations may be shared with the church.

