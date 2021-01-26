David E. Donaldson passed away on January 23, 2021, as the result of a horrendous rear-end collision. Dave was born in Eaton Rapids, Mich., on December 12, 1940. He grew up in the village of Brooklyn, Mich., and graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1958. He attended Eastern Michigan University and Jackson Community College; followed by his career in banking with the National Bank of Jackson for 21 years and Comerica Bank for 20 years.

He was active in professional and community activities. Dave was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Michigan Bankers Association and American Bankers Association. In the 1960s and 1970s, he served as treasurer of both the Village of Brooklyn and Columbia Township in Michigan.

Dave loved barbershop singing and was an active member in the Gulf Coast Harmonizers, serving on the board; and sang with the Sunsations and Gloryland Way quartets. He was an avid golfer, an active member of Heritage Palms Golf and Country Club in Fort Myers, Fla., and he served on its master board as treasurer for 15 years.

Dave was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ralph and Mildred Donaldson; his sister, Jo Ann Walter; and his wife of 31 years, Jeanne.

He is survived by his loving wife, Arlene Foreman; his brother, Robert Donaldson (Brenda); his cherished children, Donna Howland (Jeff), Daniel (Bre), and Dana Rook; and his stepchildren whom he loved dearly, Mark Skinner (Kathy) and Mary Cedotal. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Jacob Howland, Casey Howland, Kylee Howland-Jaime, Kali Howland Spoden, Kristina Howland, Michael Rook, Alyssa Martinez, Corey Skinner, Erin Skinner, Nick Garbacik, Noah Garbacik, Christopher Clemons, and Calieb Clemons; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Those were his words – facts. He left out sports-enthusiast (fabulous golfer, 299 American Bowling Congress ring holder, Little League baseball coach, Intercity basketball coach, University of Michigan fan, and high school basketball and baseball player); musician (piano, trumpet, recorder and guitar player who shared his love of all kinds of music with his family); traveler (to Europe many times, to the British Open at all 10 of its modern sites, annually at Clark Lake with family and friends and the Ann Arbor Folk Festival with children and grandchildren, and all eight reunions of his Brooklyn High School class); and photographer (always with his camera – and later cell phone – handy, he has left behind his entire lifetime of all of the above, to be reviewed, remembered and loved by all of us).

Our words can only skim the surface describing Dave the person – the man who did everything with total commitment. Extended family meant everything to him: “his”, “hers” “theirs” – everyone that was any part in any way of “family and friends” mattered to him.

Here is how we describe Dave: deeply loving, gentle, caring, generous, welcoming, embracing, unselfish, sharing, kindhearted, compassionate; adventurous, passionate, vibrant, exuberant, mischievous, witty, humorous, storyteller; intelligent, history-buff, curious, insightful, great listener; hard-working, serious, rational, dependable, dedicated; cultured, charming, dashing, civilized, sophisticated.

We will miss him terribly. He was truly one of God’s very special creations.

Burial and memorial will be later, in Michigan.