Mary Pauline Hobbs, 86, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Mary’s family and friends will gather on Monday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel with her funeral service to start at noon. Pastor Ross Graham will officiate the interment shortly after the service at Highland Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Mary was born on January 4, 1936, in Caraway, Ark., to Vernon and Irene (Harris) McCord. Mary wed the love of her life, the late Harold Hobbs, on January 19, 1957, in Ypsilanti, Mich. They had 60 wonderful years together before his passing in 2017. Mary will be remembered as being a very loving person who always remembered birthdays and anniversaries. She was also known as “Granny” to all the kids that met and loved her except to one grandson she was known as the “Real Granny.”

Mary graduated from Roosevelt High School where she found her love of water on the synchronized swimming team. After high school, Mary attended Cleary College where she received a certificate in business. She then worked for the Ford Motor Company and retired after 36 years of employment as an administrative overseas purchaser.

In retirement, Mary and Harold moved to the Brooklyn area where they built their dream home and enjoyed many hours sitting on the beautiful front porch. There she enjoyed watching wildlife and beautifying the property with gorgeous landscaping. She also continued her love of water by joining the Clarklake Beach and Boat Club.

Mary was very involved with her family. Their annual holiday gatherings were a highlight of her life with family Christmas being the most memorable. She will greatly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her children, Darla (Collin Cote) Gormley and Damon (Christine) Hobbs; a brother, Jerry (Barb) McCord; grandchildren, Shannon (Bryan) Elias, Kristyna (Nathaniel) Eberly, and Lindsey Hobbs; great-grandchildren, Lou Andra, Xzayvier and Maveryck Eberly; Declan Elias; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Irene, and her husband, Harold.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Wounded Warrior Project, or Boys Town. Please leave a message of comfort for Mary’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.