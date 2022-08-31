Darlena Lois Malecki, 90, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, Jackson.

She was born on February 2, 1932, in Butler, Tenn., to Clint and Dessie (Evans) Gregg. Darlena married the love of her life, the late Stanley Malecki, in December 1966, in Detroit, Mich. They had 47 wonderful years together until his passing in 2014. She will be remembered as a very giving person. Darlena was a huge University of Michigan football fan and an avid U of M collector of all memorabilia. She had season tickets yearly and you could always find her rooting on her team with great zest.

Darlena loved her lake life here in Michigan and was a “snowbird” of Sarasota, Fla. She loved her extended Florida family and her lake family. Darlena was a longtime member of the Clarklake Community Church. Darlena retired after a lifelong career in banking. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Darlena is survived by her children, Pamela (Thomas) Gilbert and Kenneth (Jamie) Malecki; a brother, Doyle (Doris) Gregg; a grandson, Dustin (Nicole) Gilbert; two great-grandchildren Chloe and Milo Gilbert; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two brothers, Thurston and Delmas.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Darlena’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.