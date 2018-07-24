Mary M. “Marty” Toole, 91, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018, at the Arbor North Living Center with her family at her side along with Great Lakes Caring Hospice. She is survived by two sons: James Edward (Janet) Toole of Tecumseh and Daniel Owen (Gina) Toole of Tennessee; four grandsons: Chad, Thomas, Brent and Shane; six great-great-grandchildren: Paige, Daniel, Colin, Garrett, MacKenzie and Harper; two great-great-grandchildren: Tierra and Taniah; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Edward Toole, last November.

Mary was a life partner with her husband working the family farm in the Clayton area. She graduated from the Stautzenberger Business College in Toledo, Ohio in their Administrative Assistant Program and worked as a secretary at Commercial Savings Bank and Production Credit Bank, both in Adrian. She was a member and past president of the Clayton Federation of Women’s Clubs, a former member of the Clayton United Methodist Church, and a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Memorial Services will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home in Michigan Center on Friday, August 31, 2018, at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Lisa Holdridge, Great Lakes Caring Hospice, officiating. Visitation at the funeral home is one hour prior to service time. Interment of cremains will be at Norvell Township Cemetery. Contributions in Mary’s memory should be directed to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 900 Cooper Street, Jackson, MI 49202.