Her legacy . . . Viola Moon, 93, passed away July 23, 2018. She was born on December 27, 1924, in rural Jefferson County to Charles and Gertrude (Denley) Mobley. Viola married the love of her life, Chester Moon, on May 15, 1943 in Amory, Miss. Viola was a Liberty Township resident since 1947 and acting postmaster and clerk for 20 years at the Clarklake Post Office. She was an avid deer hunter and conservationist. Viola enjoyed gardening and loved to read. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Viola will be missed by her children, Kay Blecha of Clarklake, Mich., Sue (James) Smith of Chicago, Ill., Myrna (Edward) Davenport of Clarklake and Ellen Moon of Clarklake; seven grandchildren, Randy (Sheri) Blecha, Mike (Beth) Blecha, Casey (David) Brown, Troy (Kendra) Davenport, Kimberly (Cory) Wooster, Ryan (Jennie) Wolf, and Nick (Brittany) Wolf; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Viola was preceded in death by her parents, husband Chester, and eight siblings.

Her farewell . . . Viola’s family gathered for a private farewell at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn, with burial at Somerset Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Liberty Christian Fellowship. Please leave a message of comfort for Viola’s family at 877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.