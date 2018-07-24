Anna Victoria (Verro) Rutan passed away July 17, 2018, at the age of 96. Anna was born on February 5, 1922, the daughter of Herman and Goldie (Turner) Verro. She spent her early years helping her parents at the Betsy Ross Inn in Somerset Center, Mich. On October 27, 1938, she married Jennings Mark Rutan (Doc) in Auburn, Ind. They spent 78½ years together until Doc preceded her in death in June 2017.

Anna was first and foremost a wife and mother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She spent many years cooking and baking for holidays, family gatherings, birthdays, and summer cookouts. She loved baking pies and desserts. In later years, Anna was an avid bowler and participated in league bowling. Anna also loved playing cards, especially Euchre. Anna and Doc took several vacations to Florida with family through the years. After Doc’s retirement in 1983, they also spent their winters there for nearly 20 years, where they enjoyed riding their bikes and playing cards.

Their four children include Janet (deceased) (Roy) Fouty, Roger (Lucretia) Rutan, Rod (Terry) Rutan and Karen (Shari) Rutan. She is also survived by one sister, Elnora (Verro) Dereadt. Grandchildren are Mark (Lori) Fouty, Douglas Fouty, Rhonda (Pete) Benfant, Roderick (Kristin) Rutan, Pete (Rose) Postma, Joey (Emily) Bydlon, Andrew Bydlon, and Jamie Bydlon. Great-grandchildren are Christopher (Carlotta) Fouty, Matthew Fouty, Cody and Austin Benfant, Conner and Kedzie Rutan, Casey Postma, and Brayden, Tyson, and Harper Bydlon. A great-great-grandson is Decklyn Fouty.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Chas. J. Burden & Son Funeral Home, 1806 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson with visitation preceding. Anna will be laid to rest next to her husband “Doc” at Somerset Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Southern Care Hospice or the charity of one’s choice.