Mary Lou McKinney, 86, passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 10, 2022.

Mary Lou was born on August 18, 1935, in Jackson, Mich., to Ralph and Marguerite (Beebe) Stevens. Mary Lou married the love of her life, Benny McKinney, on January 27, 1956, in Brooklyn, Mich. They shared 65 years of marriage until Benny’s passing in 2021. Mary Lou loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed sewing and playing bingo.

Mary Lou will be missed by her children, Carol (Ron) Gepford of Harrison, Mich., Kathy Burns-Robinson of Cement City, Mich., Clifford McKinney of Adrian, Mich., and James (Dee) McKinney of Goetzville, Mich.; a daughter-in-law, Deborah McKinney of Ypsilanti, Mich.; grandchildren, Christopher, Kerry, Benjamin, Joshua, Miranda, Aiden, Craig, Denyelle, Phillip and Kellie; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Benny, a daughter, Cindy Spillane, and a daughter, Vicki Lynn McKinney.

