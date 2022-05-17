Edra J. Keil, 87, of Clarklake, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Edra’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Her funeral service will be held following visitation at noon. Pastor Steve Samonek of Abundant Life Church will serve as celebrant.

She was born on July 30, 1934, in Jackson, Mich., to Leonard and Marguerite (Walker) Brown. Edra married the love of her life, Richard, on January 6, 1954, he preceded her in death in 1989. She will be remembered as an honest woman who loved her family. Edra worked as a pharmacy technician at Weatherwax Pharmacy in Brooklyn until 2005. She was a volunteer at the American Legion Auxiliary for many years. Edra took great care of her family, she never said “no” to them. She especially enjoyed cooking meals for her family, gardening, animals, and feeding the birds.

Edra will be missed by her daughter, Joann (Dennis) Devine-Negus, son-in-law, Philip; grandchildren, Jessica (Daniel) Foust, Zachery (Lori Coyle) Devine, and William “Jed” Devine; great-grandchildren, Danica and Azariah. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard; son, Duane; and daughters, Stephanie and Melonie.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation.