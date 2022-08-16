Constance Luceil Keeney, 98, passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Trellis Gardens Assisted Living, Jackson. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.

She was born on July 17, 1924, in Canton, Ohio to Russell and Valerie (Biddle) Surbrook. Connie married the love of her life, the late Henry Keeney, on July 11, 1947, in Jackson, Mich. She will be remembered as being a feisty woman that had a love for life. Connie was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1942. Connie lived full-time as a Clarklake resident for 75 years where she raised the six “Keeney Girls”. She loved to travel, play bridge, and was an avid reader. Connie was the soup maker and bookkeeper for 10 years at the Beach Bar. She was also a teller at Comercia Bank for many years. The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to Trellis Gardens Assisted Living and Careline Hospice for their exceptional care. Connie will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Connie is survived by her loving daughters, Linda (Mike Iuni) Sturgill, Laurie (Bob) Beer, Debbie (Fred) Dermyer, Nancy (Jim) Dilworth, Bonnie (Gregg) Manochi and Carol (Tim) Markey; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Valerie; husband, Henry; special friend, David Peckinpaugh; and brother, Richard Surbrook.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Clarklake Spirit Trail.