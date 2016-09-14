Mary J. Barnard, age 77, of Jackson, passed away Sept. 14, 2016, at home with her beloved husband of 58 years by her side. Her valiant four-year battle with cancer never dampened her spirit or her love of life and family.

Mary was born in Ypsilanti, Mich., the daughter of Commodore and Ann Bessinger. She was a 1957 graduate of Will Run High School where she was voted most popular in her class. Mary was the devoted wife of H. Albert Barnard; loving mother of Connie (Howard) O’Neal and Lisa (Ken G.) Harrington; the proud grandmother of three, Jim (Hillary) Harrington, Jessica (Jordan) Day and Ariel (Josiah) Pero; great-grandmother to Payton (and Teagan) Day and Nora Harrington. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Virginia Bensinger and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Robert Bensinger.

Many of her favorite moments were spent with her grandkids, teaching them the value of hard work and a competitive spirit. Remembered fondly by students, she worked for many years in the kitchen at Napoleon High School. Never a fan of cold weather, Mary enjoyed playing shuffle board, euchre, bingo, tennis, golf and pickleball with her many friends while wintering at Trailer Estates in Bradenton, Fla. Mary was well known for her constant smile, ready humor and her loving and compassionate nature. She will be missed by all who were blessed enough to have known her.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial mass will be held at her church, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Michigan Center, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, at 11 a.m. with Father Tim MacDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Roseland Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 Fifth St., Michigan Center Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to a college fund being set up in Mary’s honor for her great-grandchildren.www.arthur-day.com.

