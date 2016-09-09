Nancy Sue Maynard, age 65 years, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at her home. She was born July 23, 1951, in Ypsilanti, Mich., the daughter of Loren Phillip and Betty Mae (Thomas) Yates. Nancy graduated from Ypsilanti High School. She married Jack Burl Maynard Oct. 7, 1982, in Ypsilanti. He preceded her in death Aug. 24, 2006. Nancy enjoyed doing crafts, sewing and making jewelry.

She is survived by six children, Suzanna Peer, Randi Maynard, Shane Brown, Winnie Maynard, Chad Brown and Dedee Maynard-Brown; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Edward Yates, Loren Yates and Deanna Birdyshaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted. Memorials are suggested to the family to help with expenses.

Leave condolences and messages at www.brownvanhemert.com.

