Her legacy . . . Mary Helen Kazlauskas, age 97, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away Dec. 23, 2016, under the loving care of her family and the staff at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born in Scranton, Penn., on March 22, 1919, the daughter of John and Mary (Petkus) Stanulis. Mary married Joseph A. Kazlauskas and he preceded her in death. During her working years, Mary was employed as department supervisor for Hudson’s in Northland and LaSalle in Toledo, Ohio. She was proud of her Lithuanian/Catholic heritage and beliefs and was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church, Clarklake and Dainava Lithuanian Camp, Manchester. In her spare time she enjoyed her involvement in the birthday club and card club. Most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family.

Her family . . . Mary is survived by her children, Jean (Richard) Fuhr and Gerald (Shirley) Kazlauskas; brother, George (Ramona) Stanulis; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. In addition to her husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Jr.; and granddaughter, Jeanne.

Her farewell . . . Mary’s family will greet friends Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn from 4 to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday Dec. 28, 2016, at 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. Thomas Helfrich as presider. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, Mich. In honor of Mary, memorial donations may be shared with Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.

