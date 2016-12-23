James David Knapp Sr.

His legacy . . . James David “Skinny” Knapp Sr., age 77, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away Dec. 23, 2016, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. He was born Sept. 20, 1939, in Jackson, Mich., the son of Chandler and Mary Helen (Bowles). Jim married Sharon Hogrefe in 1970 and she survives. He serviced his country proudly in the U.S. Army. Skinny was employed with the Brooklyn Party Shoppe as a propane delivery driver for 40 years. He enjoyed spending his free time mowing the lawn and hanging out with his canine buddy, Baxter. However, he found his greatest joy in being with his family and friends.

His family . . . In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children, Pam Knapp, Brenda (David) Hubbard, John Edwards, Rhea (Brian) Bearden, Tonya (Carl) Bunker; siblings, Mike (Betty) Knapp and Linda Scheutte; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donny and Leslie; sons, James David Jr. and Randall Scott; grandson, Derek Hinton; and special pooch, Baxter.

His farewell . . . Jim’s family will greet friends Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. His community farewell will be at the funeral home Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, beginning at 2 p.m. Interment at Cement City Baptist Memorial Gardens. In honor of Jim, memorial donations may be shared with Cascades Humane Society.

Please sign James’ guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Knapp family by calling 877-231-7900.