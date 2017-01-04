His legacy . . . Kenneth E. Carmichael, age 99, former resident of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away Jan. 4, 2017. Ken was born March 29, 1917, in Petoskey, Mich., the son of Harvey B. and Luella (Schaub) Carmichael. He married the love of his life Iris “Berni” Pollack Feb. 3, 1941, in Alma, Mich., and she survives. Ken served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy and was later employed as an electrician for 26 years until his retirement. Ken was also a mason with the Long Beach Lodge 327 in Long Beach, Calif.

His family . . . In addition to his wife of 75 years, Ken is survived by his son, Alvin D. Carmichael; and granddaughter, Deborah Ann Carmichael.

His farewell . . . A gathering for Ken will be Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, in Brooklyn. His community farewell will be Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Sheeks officiating. Interment at Roseland Memorial Gardens.

In Ken’s honor, memorial donations may be shared with the First Baptist Church of Brooklyn, 402 S. Mill St., Brooklyn, MI 49230. Please sign Ken’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Carmichael family by calling 877-231-7900.