Jan Feller passed away on March 8, 2020. She was born March 28, 1937, to Carl and Hazel Schneider in Riga, Mich.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Ken) Davis and Debi Feller; granddaughter, Rachel Walker; great-grandson, Blake Caldwell; sister, Linda (Paul) Roberts and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, devoted friend, Marge Via and her son, Dale Via. Jan’s friendship with Marge blessed her with many bonus family members. Many close family ties remain from her marriage to Dick Feller.

We would like to extend special thanks to Jean Gray, Billie Brocht and Kim Griewahn for their invaluable love and support.

Cremation has taken place. Jan requested no service, and interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian, Mich.