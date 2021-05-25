Mary G. Ford, 72, of Columbia Township, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. Mary was born on August 6, 1948, at Hillsdale, Mich., to Raymond and Alice Johnson. She was a 1968 graduate of Hillsdale High School. She was a pen pal with Vietnam Veteran Steven Ford and after his return from the service they married on May 14, 1977, at a ceremony at the Hillsdale College Baptist Church. Mary worked many years at Plastigage Corporation and also worked with Steve on their hay and grain farm, S & M Ford Farms. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, animals, quilting, flea markets and garage sales. Mary was a very happy person; she brought love and joy to everyone she came in contact with.

Mary is survived by her beloved husband, Steven Ford; two “adopted” children, Rob (Vicki) Phillips and Missy Covill; sister-in-law, Kathy Johnson; brother-in-law, Larry Ford; nephews, Mark Reasoner, John Johnson, Gary Roy Johnson and Anthony Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Johnson and sister, Margo Burton.

As was her request, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. Arrangements were under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home in Michigan Center. (www.arthur-day.com)