Grace Marie Maggard, 63, passed away on May 10, 2021. Grace’s family and friends will gather Monday, May 17, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Grace was born on February 3, 1958, in Detroit, Mich., to Robert and Patricia (Callanan) Stanley. Grace married the love of her life, Darryl Maggard, Sr., on September 27, 1977, in Hazel Park, Mich. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother who above all else adored spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed boating on Devils Lake in the summertime. Grace worked for eighteen years at Adrian Steel and was also employed by the University of Michigan Hospital and most recently at Slingshot in Brooklyn, Mich.

Grace will be missed by her husband, Darryl; her children, Lisa Fisher and Darryl Maggard, Jr.; her mother, Patricia Stanley; siblings, Betty (John) Fox; Barb (Brian) McBain; Robert (Tina) Stanley and William (Kirsten) Stanley; grandchildren, Kodiak Fisher and Kensington Peterson; and her aunt, Kathy Callanan. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Stanley and her grandmother, Grace Callanan.

