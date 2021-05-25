Donna June (Taggart) Cooper, 94, formerly a longtime Brooklyn resident, passed away at Bradenton Florida Hospice House on October 6, 2020, after a serious fall. She is the daughter of Walter and Lois Nichols. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Richard Nichols, sister-in-law, Phoebe Nichols, husbands, James Taggart and Fred Cooper as well as longtime companion Dan LaHurd. June enjoyed golf and bridge and loved to travel. She also liked to shop, go to lunch and the movies with friends.

She is survived by her sons, Richard (Linda) Taggart, Alan (Susan) Taggart, Gary (Nancy) Cooper, Kevin Cooper, Scott Cooper, Cheryl (Stephen) Morgan, and Todd (Mardell) Cooper; 15 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, one brother-in-law, Jerry Taggart, three nieces, one nephew, and special friends, Bob Dehn and Jackie Eller.

She was a long-time member of the All Saints Episcopal Church in Brooklyn and also a long-time member of the Church of the Nativity (Episcopal) in Sarasota, Fla. A graveside memorial service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Napoleon on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11 a.m.