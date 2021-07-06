Richard Ludman, 76, passed away March 26, 2020, at home on Lake Columbia. He was born on November 23, 1943, in Jasper, Mich., to Henry and Ruth (Iffland) Ludman. Richard married Marilyn Wackerly, on September 9, 1972, in Jackson, Mich. He is remembered as a loving husband and father with a great sense of humor and extraordinary laugh. After serving his country in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, he worked for Consumers Energy for 35 years until retirement. As a member of St. Rita Catholic Church, he enjoyed singing in the choir. In 2001 Richard received a heart transplant and his family will be forever grateful to the donor and the family who gave him 19 more years of life.

Richard will be missed by his wife of 47 years, Marilyn; his children, Ryan Ludman and Ashley Ludman; his sister, Nora Feller; his sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Kelly; and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jack Ludman and Reed Ludman, and his beloved grand-dog, Abby.

Richard’s family and friends will gather Friday, July 9, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, Clarklake. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m., with Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood or contributing to Donate Life in Richard’s name. You may leave a message of comfort for Richard’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.