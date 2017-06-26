Mary Ellen Kaye, 80, of Manitou Beach, Mich., formerly of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 26, 2017, at her home.

She was born Jan. 5, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio to John P. and Mintia D. (Beaubien) Danford. She married Robert J. Kaye on Nov. 30, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2015.

Mary Ellen lived her early life in the Toledo area, and then the past 44 years at Manitou Beach. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in Toledo. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving are one son, Robert (Tammy) Kaye of St. Joe, Ind., one daughter, Kathleen (Chad) Torres of Somerset, Mich.; five loving grandchildren, Kathryn, Robert, Alexis, Jill and Seth; two sisters, Jacqueline Sutter and Barbara Tolles. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert and one sister, Mintia Danford.

Cremation has taken place. Private memorial services will be held per Mary Ellen’s wishes. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Mich. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com