Marvin Perry “Bud” Snyder, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away on June 29, 2017 at the age of 96. Bud was born on Feb. 24, 1921 in Toledo, Ohio, to Alvin and Gladys Sue Snyder. He married the love of his life Mary Lemons on Dec. 19, 1953 in Hudson, Mich.

Bud is a WW II Veteran serving our country and we thank him for his service. He was self-employed in advertising/sales. During his retirement, he delivered meal on wheels. He was a life-time member of the Wolf Lake Yacht Club and loved spending time on his boat and raft on Wolf Lake, he was a member of the Brooklyn Eagles and American Legion Rose City Post.

Bud is survived by his son, Mike (Cindy) Snyder; son-in-law, James Standeford; grandchildren, Matthew, Emily, Allison, Jessica (Roger) Vick, Melissa Carothers, Andrea (Dillon) Branham; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Lily, Macey, Jackson, Caleb and Nolan. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary (1997), daughter, Marcia Standeford (2016).

Per his wishes cremation has been chosen. A celebration of Bud’s life will be held Friday, July 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Military Honors to follow service. Bud will be laid to rest next to his wife at Maple Grove Cemetery, Hudson Mich. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Bud’s honor: Fraternal order of Eagles (9500 Wamplers Lake Road, Brooklyn MI 49230).