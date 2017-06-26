Charlotte Gietek, 80, of Napoleon Township, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon P. Gietek, parents, Joseph and Julia Stanko and brother, Daniel Stanko.

Charlotte is survived by eight children, Paul (Gina) Gietek, David (Teri) Gietek, Charlene (Joel) Gross, Darlene (Doug) Prather, Gary (Kari) Gietek, Gordon (Alison) Gietek, Darin Gietek and Keith Gietek; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Diane Stanko; brother-in-law, Brian Gietek; special cousin, Pat Cole; and many nieces and nephews.

Charlotte was a longtime resident of Wolf Lake and member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 913 Napoleon Road, Michigan Center, where the Mass of Christian burial was held Monday, June 26, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Father Tim MacDonald officiating. Interment followed at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 Fifth St., Michigan Center, Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. and visitation at the church beginning one hour prior to funeral mass.

The family would like to thank Great Lakes Caring Home Health and Companion Care Services, Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Services and the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home for their heartfelt care. For those who wish, contributions in Charlotte’s memory can be made to the Arthur-Day Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses, The Great Lakes Caring Hospice Foundation or the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home.