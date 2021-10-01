Mary Ellen Elder, 83, of Addison, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 1, 1937, in Revloc, Penn., to Paul V. and Frances G. (Keilman) Spicher. She married Russell E. Elder on July 19, 1964, in Warren, Mich., and he preceded her in death on December 23, 2019. Mary graduated from East Commerce High School in 1955. Mary retired from Ford Motor Company and then managed Elder’s Nursery. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Lakes in Addison. Mary enjoyed gardening and she was a homemaker.

Surviving are two sons, Russell Elder (Sheryl Burgei) of Adrian, Thomas (Nicole) Elder of Casper, Wyo.; five grandchildren, Illeana, Luceil, Macallen, Jessica, Brittany; one sister, Donna (Stanley) Dziuba of Addison and one brother, Paul Spicher of Eastpointe, Mich.; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Lisa Bliven; two brothers, Patrick Spicher and Theodore Spicher.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Lutheran Church of the Lakes in Addison, with Pastor Tyson Bentz officiating. Burial will take place in Woodstock-Sanford Cemetery, Woodstock Township, Lenawee County, Michigan. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

