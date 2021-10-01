Gerald ‘Jerry’ Landwehr

Gerald Lee Landwehr, 62, passed away September 23, 2021. He was born on August 24, 1959, in Tecumseh, Mich., to Leslie and Rose (Sauers) Landwehr, Jr. He will be remembered as a hard worker that loved his job, working with motors. Jerry had many adventures riding his snowmobiles, ATV’s and motorcycles on the trails by his cabin up north. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and America Legion Riders. Jerry was a huge NASCAR fan, even getting to drive a car around the track. He was a great companion and partner that loved his extended family as his own. Jerry loved rock and roll music, playing guitar in a band in his youth. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jerry is survived by his siblings, Shirley (David) Vandenbussche, Robert (Virginia) Landwehr, Debbie Adams, Barb (Louis) Snyder and Mary (Jack) Murrey; many nieces and nephews; extended family Ryon Haskell and his daughter, Kenzlie; and his companion for eighteen years, Connie Pilaczynski. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Paul Adams.

