Ronald Carl Mason (Komivess), born September 1, 1933, resident of Vista Grand Village. Passed away June 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rita May Mason, which they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary; children, Joseph (Janis) Mason and their children, Jasmin (Tommy) Troyer, Eric (Beth) Mason, Sean (Lacey) Mason; Rebecca (Robyn) Buckley; Malinda (Timothy) Pelham and their children, Bryer (Elizabeth) Wilds, Casey Pelham; Dean Mason; Michael (Lori) Mason and their children Levi Mason and Melanie Newman; Rick (Penni) Mason and their child Emma; great-grandson Bryer Wilds Jr., Lexi Burger and great-great-grandson Curry Campbell. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Mason (Komivess) and mother, Helmi (Pearl) Mason.

Ron attended and graduated from Henry Ford Trade School, studied tool and die, drafting and engineering. Ronald had a long career as a Ford Motor Company Engineer and retired March 1, 1991. Ronald loved being surrounded by family and friends and having meals that his wife lovingly made for him. His love of adventure included cross country skiing, boating, back packing Isle Royal and Porcupine Mountain, biking the Del Mac numerous times and traveling to many countries as a full time RV’er across the USA including Alaska.

Ronald led his family with great personal integrity and love and contributed to his community by volunteering in the Columbia Central Boosters Club, Lake Columbia Property Owners Association Board, The Dahlem Center and the Jackson division of National Federation of the blind.

In lieu of flowers individuals may make a donation to Residential Hospice My Care Companion. Make checks to Residential Hospice Foundation, 5440 Corporate Drive, Suite 400, Troy, MI 48098 or residentialhealthcaregroup.com

The memorial service will be privately held for immediate family.