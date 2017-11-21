Mary Beth Rice, 68, of Napoleon Township, formerly of Onsted, passed away at her home under the loving care of her family and Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Garland Rice; three children, Jennifer Reamer, Jeff and Kevin Rice; two granddaughters; four grandsons; mother; Loretta Laubaugh; three brothers; two sisters; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Hammond.

Mary was a graduate of Brooklyn High School, a retiree of General Motors, enjoyed flower gardening, home decorating and hanging wallpaper. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the Tipton Community Congregational Church (9240 Tipton Highway) on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Eric Hickman officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from noon until service time. Contributions in her memory are directed to the Tipton Community Congregational Church, Box 154, Tipton, MI 49287.