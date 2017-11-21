Her legacy . . . Gwendolyn June Taggart, 87, passed away November 17, 2017. She was born on February 1, 1930, in Jackson, Mich. to George and Ruth (VanHorn) Kaercher. Gwen married the love of her life John Ladd in March of 1951 in Monterey, Calif. Gwen grew up in Napoleon before moving to Brooklyn with her daughters.

She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Napoleon. Gwen was an avid Detroit Tigers and Michigan State University fan, she enjoyed gardening, going to casinos, playing piano and singing with her daughters. Above all she loved her family especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Gwen will be missed by her daughters, Kathy (Arthur “Bill”) Barber of Jackson, Sharon Taggart of Cement City, Cynthia Berggren of Minnesota and Patricia (Robert) Hoag of Brooklyn; four grandchildren, David (Katie) Berggren, Sarah (James) Rice, Christina (Erik) Bakken and Corey Berggren; two great-grandchildren, Victoria Rice and MacKenzie Berggren and one great-grandson due in January; and two nieces, Terri DeVall and Robin Russler. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; brother, Jerry; two sisters, Ruth and Shirley; and son in-law, John Berggren.

Her farewell . . . Gwen's family and friends gathered Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel where her Farewell was held at noon. Burial followed at Cement City Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee.