Mary Ann Swiatlowski, 89, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Mary Ann’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., following the family gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS will serve as celebrant. A private ennichement of ashes will be at a later date.

She was born on January 14, 1932, in Detroit, Mich., to Frederick and Exilda (Pelletier) Charbonneau. Mary Ann married Monroe Shepherd, Jr., on September 5, 1953, in Detroit, Mich. He passed away on August 16, 1959. She later married Leonard Swiatlowski on February 27, 1965, in Dearborn, Mich. He preceded her in death, May 23, 1985.

She will be remembered for her deep, abiding faith, and passionate love for her family. Mary Ann adored all children. She enjoyed traveling with her favorite traveling companions. Mary Ann had tremendous generosity and supported many charities. She was a very active member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church. She led the rosary, was a sacristan and lector, along with being a eucharistic minister.

Mary Ann was a very proud pro-life advocate and attended many Right to Life rallies annually. Her life was marked with tragedy, but she remained faithful and positive. She enjoyed her last years living on Lake Columbia. Mary Ann will greatly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Catherine (David) Monhollen, John (Patti) Shepherd, Marianne (Ken) Hasper, Mark (Robin) Shepherd, Faith (David) Passalacqua, Paul (Aimee) Swiatlowski, and Carolyn (Edward) Rushlow; siblings, Henry Charbonneau, Emilia Charbonneau, Alexa (Joe) Kane, Marie Gasior and Theresa Czerwinski; grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob Monhollen, Alayna Shepherd, Jen Moore, Michelle Matson, Allison Pruitt, Chelsea Townsend, Domenic Passalacqua, Savannah and Zoe Swiatlowski, Alexis and Sydney Rushlow; great-grandchildren Luke Laco, Jude Chambers, Emila Chambers, Joey Moore, Tabitha Moore, Kennedy Matson, Quinn Matson, Trenton Pruitt, Elaine Pruitt, Monroe Townsend and Oliver Passalacqua; a brother-in-law, Vernon Swiatlowski and sister-in-law, Dotte Charbonneau; many nieces and nephews; and step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband’s Monroe Shepherd, Jr. and Leonard Swiatlowski; siblings, Rita Ham, Arthur Charbonneau, J. Frederick Charbonneau, infant Roger Charbonneau and granddaughter, Vanessa Chambers.

