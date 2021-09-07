Evelyn Menard, 97, of Clarklake, formerly of Toledo, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. Her five children were by her side at her home on Ocean Beach Road. She is survived by them and their families – Tim (Kathleen), Mary Murphy (Patrick), Peggy Menard, Karen Menard, and John Menard. Evelyn had eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Evelyn’s family and friends gathered together on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes Brooklyn Chapel, with a scripture service at 6 p.m. with Fr. Tom Helfrich officiating. Another visitation was held immediately prior to her funeral service from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 729 White St., Toledo, OH 43605. The funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Private burial will follow Mass.

Evelyn Thibert met her husband-to-be, Jack Menard, while they both were students at Central Catholic High School. On October 11, 1947, they married. Their lifelong love affair ended 55-years later on October 13, 2002, when Jack passed away.

Evelyn’s joy in life was often expressed in laughter and being with others. Jack and Evelyn together bought a home on Ocean Beach Road on Clark Lake. That place meant summer at the lake for the kids, and it became a home for retirement in 1999. Instead of moving south from Toledo, they moved north.

As a girl, Evelyn was fascinated by fireworks. Her children attest that this fascination did nothing but grow as they grew. Evelyn was awed by the flash of light, sparkles, and the big noise. This led to Evelyn Menard’s staging Clark Lake’s Fourth of July fireworks display. It began with bottle rockets and firecrackers. By 1994, mortars were added. Evelyn enjoyed the annual trips to pick out the latest pyrotechnic innovations. Her family assembled each year to put on the show from their dock. The bigger the bang, the better. Clark Lakers gathered on rafts by the dozen and in large groups on land to watch the show grow each Fourth.

Evelyn Menard was a hard worker, raised a wonderful family, and took in what life had to offer, all while bringing joy to others. She was a fan of NASCAR, the Detroit Tigers, playing slot machines, having an occasional glass of wine, and listening to country music–Kenny Rogers, Brooks & Dunn, George Strait and The Oak Ridge Boys to name a few. She also loved to play card games with her friends and family, crazy rummy and euchre.

Her fireworks displays and friendships around the lake brought with it a certain amount of fame. In 2015, the Spirit of Clark Lake award was bestowed upon her. She leaves behind family and a lifetime of friends and neighbors who will miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Arbor Hospice, 2366 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 and St. Thomas Aquinas, 729 White Street, Toledo, OH 43605

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful support the Menard family received from Arbor Hospice, especially mom’s nurse, Kelly. Without them, this process would have been much more difficult.

Please leave a message of comfort for Evelyn’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.